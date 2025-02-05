Britannia brings Hogwarts to Pure Magic with new Harry Potter edition

Britannia has launched Pure Magic Choco Frames, a limited-edition Harry Potter-themed chocolate biscuit.

In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Britannia has introduced biscuits featuring designs of the four Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Each pack contains five biscuits, with a chance to find one embossed with Platform 9¾.

Siddharth Gupta, general manager- marketing, Britannia Industries, says "At Britannia, we are committed to constantly innovating and finding new ways to delight our consumers while evolving our portfolio to meet changing preferences. Our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBGCP) marks a significant milestone as we bring a Harry Potter-inspired indulgence for fans through our Pure Magic Choco Frames. This strategic partnership is an attempt to bring the iconic legacy Harry Potter together with Britannia’s expertise in crafting indulgent treats for everyone. It’s more than just a product; it’s an opportunity to create a memorable moment, that resonates with fans across generations"

The Britannia Pure Magic Choco Frames is available only for a limited time on Blinkit or Reliance stores.