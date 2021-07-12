Britannia Good Day concludes 'swap' campaign...

... With ad spots made by JWT for its latest surprise cookie pack.
A couple of days back, leading biscuit brand Britannia Good Day played a happy prank on unsuspecting consumers as it launched a surprise cookie pack. It went live with a tongue in cheek campaign that saw an array of prominent entertainment figures from across the country paired up to swap their well-known personality traits. The intention of the campaign was to pique the viewer’s attention through personality swaps of these famous stars.
Among the star pairs were Karan Johar and Zakir Khan, Udit Narayan and Baba Sehgal, and Kollywood’s Gautham Menon and RJ Balaji. Each star took on the personality of the other, mimicking trademark manners of speech and catch phrases. The result? The viewer was left intrigued by what the product was all about.
Last Friday, the stars revealed the surprise. What’s inside the Britannia Good Day Surprise Pack? The newly formulated tastier, crunchier chocochip cookies from the brand.
Commenting on the launch, Vinay Subramanyam, vice president, marketing, Britannia, said, “Good Day is Britannia’s largest brands. Ask any consumer about Britannia Good Day, and they will immediately describe the wonderful butter and cashew cookies. Now Britannia Good Day has launched a mouthwatering chocochip cookie.”
“To create intrigue and interest, we have launched a few special edition packs called the Surprise Cookie. Now that the surprise has been revealed, we are launching our brand new Britannia Good Day Chocochip Cookies in the country. The campaign was a fun and engaging way to launch the new cookies and the response has been overwhelming (no surprises there).”
Bringing in her creative perspective, Priya Shivkumar, national creative director, JWT, added, “Well, we all like our surprises, don’t we? We wanted communication to deliver one as unique as the Good Day Surprise Pack, so we decided to switch things around and make it interesting with our influencer swap. Popular celebrities switched personalities, and audiences got to see these stars in a new light.”
Britannia credits
• VP, marketing: Vinay Subramanyam
• Category manager: Priyadarshini Kapoor
• Group product manager: Rajkumar Singh
• Product manager: Sayani Bagchi
Campaign credits
• Creative agency: JWT
• Production house: Silent Picture Company
• Producer: Mark Manuel