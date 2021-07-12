Britannia Good Day concludes 'swap' campaign...

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Subramanyam, vice president, marketing, Britannia, said, “Good Day is Britannia’s largest brands. Ask any consumer about Britannia Good Day, and they will immediately describe the wonderful butter and cashew cookies. Now Britannia Good Day has launched a mouthwatering chocochip cookie.”

“To create intrigue and interest, we have launched a few special edition packs called the Surprise Cookie. Now that the surprise has been revealed, we are launching our brand new Britannia Good Day Chocochip Cookies in the country. The campaign was a fun and engaging way to launch the new cookies and the response has been overwhelming (no surprises there).”