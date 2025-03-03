Britannia Good Day ends the chai-biscuit debate with new campaign

Britannia Good Day has launched a new campaign addressing the debate on the best biscuit pairing with chai. The campaign highlights Good Day’s long-standing association with tea.

Created by Talented.Agency, Britannia’s new campaign aims to strengthen its association with tea. The campaign takes an approach by omitting the product from its advertisements, relying instead on a strong visual cue—associating the round shape of Good Day biscuits with the way people subconsciously picture them while drinking tea.

Through multimedia executions, the campaign aims to position Good Day as the preferred biscuit to pair with chai.

Britannia built on the consumer habit of pairing Good Day biscuits with chai through a marketing push that began in early 2024. In January, the brand partnered with Chai Point at the Maha Kumbh, where attendees received Good Day biscuits with their tea.