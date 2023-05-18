Britannia Good Day launches a ‘hyper-regional’ national television campaign

Britannia Good Day has recently launched its first-ever national series of new & hyper-local TVCs for its entire range of products.
Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup Bangalore, the films take forward the idea of #EverydayCelebrations. Essentially, these films celebrate the ‘daily happy’ moments that made it a ‘Good Day’ for consumers across generations. The new Good Day campaign builds on this powerful insight while borrowing from the mega trend of short, snackable content being all pervasive in our lives i.e. the social media trend to mainstream media with short films of 15 seconds each, which showcase stories of such everyday moments of joy being identified and celebrated, making each day a Good Day.
With a creative hyper regional twist, these new set of ad films are generously sprinkled with local cultural nuances from Bengal to Bengaluru and Punjab to Tamil Nadu. Carving an innovative spin in ‘customised mass media communication’ at scale, Britannia Good Day shot these films in 6 local languages, unlike the conventional manner of shooting an ad film in one language & then dubbing in several others. As each language has a different yet relevant story to tell.
Like the mundane question in almost every Delhi/Punjabi wedding, ‘Beta Shaadi Kab Karogi?
Tapping into the pop cultural nuance of ‘Single Pasanga’, a humorous take on single vs committed youngsters
Karnataka’s blind faith in its local cricketing team winning the ‘cup’, with a fun spin on landing a coffee ‘cup’ for sure this year
The pure pun when a father teases his daughter with a “new mode of transport” for her college commute, wherein he refers to the Metro services in Kolkata while she think she’s getting a new car
Urban pop cultural nuance wherein daughters see their father (pop) transform into K-Pop
The product film titled ‘Made For Each Other’ features a couple getting into a hilarious conversation, while savouring the gorgeous sunset and celebrating the moment with the perfect match of cashew and almond
Speaking about the campaign, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “Britannia Good Day is a brand known not just for its cookies, but also for putting smiles on the faces of millions of people across India. In 2022, we launched a campaign with multiple films on the theme of #EverydayCelebrations, which drew great response from our viewers.
“Considering the positive consumer response, we decided to take this campaign a notch higher and give it a much more hyper local flavour this year. We did this by uniquely shooting & releasing the 6 TVCs in Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi and Hindi, each of which originates from a pop-cultural insight from the regions they are set in. To win in many ‘Indias’, brands like us must cater & communicate to the many ‘Indias’ within.” This is purely from a prevalent nuance that local cultures are celebrated & revered in a manner like no other and every market is different and we need to connect with them differently.”
Ashish Chakravarty - executive director & India head of creative, McCann Worldgroup said, “Following the success of the first phase of our #EverydayCelebrations campaign, we decided to go more local and mine moments of celebration that were grounded in regional insights. We dug into pop culture, current affairs, and behavioral nuances to craft stories rooted in a certain milieu, yet universal in bringing a smile.”
