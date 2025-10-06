Britannia Good Day turns viral chai chant into a national anthem

What happens when a simple moment of everyday life becomes the nation’s anthem? Britannia Good Day is turning a beloved ritual into a viral sensation with its new campaign, ‘Chai Khaa Lo, Good Day Duba Lo’.

The nationwide campaign reinforces Good Day’s long-standing association with tea by introducing a playful new ritual — asking chai lovers to ‘take a bite’ of tea, rather than just drink it.

Born from the authentic charm of a tea seller’s “Chai kha lo” chant that went viral, the brand saw an opportunity to turn a fleeting moment into a cultural movement. Rather than simply riding a trend, Britannia amplified it by teaming up with music creator Yashraj Mukhate to transform the quirky chant into an official “Chai Anthem.”

The result is an infectious tune celebrating the bond between chai and a Good Day biscuit — one that’s likely to stick in everyone’s head.

McCann Worldgroup has brought this anthem to life through a series of crisp, 20-second films that capture everyday Indian moments — from hostel banter to a quiet train ride. Each film celebrates the simple joy of the dip-and-sip ritual, reinforcing Good Day as the perfect companion for every cup of chai.

Archana Balaraman, General Manager – Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Chai time is the heartbeat of India, and Good Day has always been right there, part of the magic. With this campaign, we wanted to do more than just capture that feeling, we wanted to celebrate it in a way that’s light, fun, and instantly relatable."

"We believe that whether you're on a bustling train or a late-night study break, a dunked Good Day makes every cup of chai taste better. We can't wait to see how people across the country embrace this ritual and make it their own.”

Sambit Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Creative Head – South, McCann Worldgroup, added, “The relationship of Good Day and chai has endured over the years, making the brand the perfect accompaniment to make a cup of tea more enjoyable. We wanted to celebrate this ritual with an idea that builds intrigue around this behaviour, by doing it in a wholesome manner, with relatable characters and real-life situations.”

So the next time you reach out for a cup of chai, make it special by dipping in a Good Day — and don’t forget to hum along: “Chai kha lo, Good Day dooba lo!”