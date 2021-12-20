Britannia Good Day tweaks its cookie design in an identity makeover 

The cookie’s popped out grooves that resembled a smile, will reflect multiple ones.
We wonder if ‘Unity in Diversity’ was mooted in the boardrooms of Britannia when its good folks decided to rebrand the Good Day cookie’s identity by carving different smiles on it.
Over 30 years old (launched in India in 1987), most people remember the popped out grooves on the cookie and would eat the entire piece groove by groove. Pop culture believes it is the inspiration for Spotify’s logo, and Britannia literally used the brand name as a reason to tweak its design.
“Isn’t it interesting that in our daily interactions, the parting wish to people is always a ‘Good Day’, no matter how our own day is panning out? This universal insight inspires the work we do on Good Day,” said Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia Industries, in a press release.
He added that “every pack of Good Day across the country will carry multiple smiles as a part of the biscuit design.”
The new pack will be launched across all four variants of Good Day - Butter, Cashew, Cashew Almond, and Pista Badam. Starting at Rs 5, the new Good Day packs are available in various sizes and price points.