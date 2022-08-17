Britannia has Prabhu Deva shake a leg to turn the humble croissant into an everyday snack

Made by Lowe Lintas, you dare not compare the humble croissant with anything else.
A croissant’s popularity cuts across many borders in the west and even some countries in this part of the world. It is, however, not the first thing that comes to the minds of Indians, who love a snack or two.
Croissant is delicious, but unfortunately, it is an alien snack for most, if not all, Indians. Despite being a hit in many parts of the world, why is it not among the usual snacking options in India?
Britannia Treat Croissant, the FMCG giant’s snack offering, aims to resolve this issue with the help of an ad. Made by Lowe Lintas, the 30-second spot tells us why a croissant is, oh so tasty! Even Prabhu Deva is seen shaking a leg in the ad, to prove this point.
Says Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, “We wanted to establish the superiority of Britannia Treat Croissant as a snack.”
“Since we also wanted a strong youth to connect with, we decided to draw a parallel between this snack and dancing. And, who better to talk about superiority in that field than the inimitable and evergreen Prabhu Deva? With him onboard, we’re confident of landing our brand promise in a strong, entertaining manner that’s sure to get people to try out the product.”
Speaking about the insight, the agency reveals that the task at hand was category creation, given it is a different, superior, and one-of-a-kind snack among the many ordinary snacks available in the market.
The 'fluid' next generation is the target audience. Once comfortable with something, they make it an intrinsic part of their lives, says Lowe Lintas. This generation is attracted to novelty and unfamiliarity, and has the ability to turn it into something that they were born to do.