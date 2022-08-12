Britannia Industries introduces series of TVCs to celebrate daily happy moments

Commenting on the newly launched Britannia Good Day films, Amit Doshi, chief-marketing officer, Britannia Industries Limited, says, “They say some of the best things in life come in small packages. But in our quest for the larger milestones, we often tend to overlook these small, everyday moments that are worth celebrating. The new Good Day campaign build on this powerful insight while borrowing from the mega trend of short, snackable content being all pervasive in our lives. The campaign takes this social media trend to mainstream media with 5 short films of 15 seconds each which showcase stories of such everyday moments of joy being identified and celebrated, making each day a Good Day.”