Britannia Jim Jam launches Marvel-Inspired range

Action has always defined the Marvel universe, with its Super Heroes rarely standing still. Tapping into this energy, Britannia Jim Jam has launched a Marvel-themed special edition across Jim Jam and Jim Jam Pops, bringing iconic characters and storytelling cues onto its packs.

The limited-edition range features Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool and Wolverine, with pack designs drawing from each character’s instantly recognisable elements. Bold graphics and visual motifs are used to add a playful layer to the brand’s snacking appeal.

Anchoring the launch is a simple product insight: Super Heroes almost always have their hands full. Translating this into a light-hearted narrative, the campaign positions Britannia Jim Jam as a snack that can be enjoyed easily with one hand.

This thought plays out in a new film that stages a fictional press conference with Marvel cosplayers, interrupted by an unexpected question from Jimmy and Jammy. The moment lands with humour, reinforcing the brand’s core proposition of convenience, even in the middle of action.

Siddharth Gupta, vice president – marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Our focus has always been on staying closely connected to culture and finding relevant ways to show up where consumer interest exists, especially among younger Gen-Z audiences who shape what is current and relevant today. Pop culture collaborations are one of the ways we bring this to life, with a focus on delivering connected experiences across multiple touchpoints. Our collaboration with Marvel stands out as a unique opportunity for us to translate this thinking into a cohesive brand experience for our consumers that remains rooted in the product.”

The brand has also launched a No-twist challenge, where consumers can scan the special edition pack to unlock an interactive game where they step into the shoes of their favourite Super Heroes. Players take on enemies using one hand while enjoying Jim Jam with the other, mirroring the central idea of the campaign.