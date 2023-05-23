Britannia launches 50-50 Golmaal with Ravi Shastri in a witty avatar

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries, said “The iconic Britannia 50-50 crackers are known for their unique medley of sweet & salty flavours. This lite-bite range of crackers, be it the Classic Sweet and Salty or Maska Chaska offer a distinct experience to the consumers. The new 50-50 Golmaal cracker takes this proposition to an all new level with the addition of the indigenous spice, ‘kalonji’ (black cumin). The TVCs capture the essence of ‘Golmaal’ in a witty & humorous tone.