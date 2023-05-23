Britannia launches 50-50 Golmaal with Ravi Shastri in a witty avatar

The campaign comprises five videos, each showcasing creative ways turn the match in your favour.
Britannia 50-50 returns with another unforgettable advertising campaign, striking the perfect humorous chords. Developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the latest campaign for the ’50-50 Golmaal' product line brings back Ravi Shastri, former cricketer, and head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, in his serendipitous persona to showcase the goodness of this cracker.
The campaign comprises five videos, each showcasing creative ways turn the match in your favour. In every film, a desperate player approaches Ravi Shastri, the coach, seeking guidance. In response, Shastri imparts the ultimate strategy of "Golmaal," leading to a series of incredibly fortunate events for his team.
The unique cracker category is experiencing rapid growth, outpacing traditional biscuits, as consumers readily embrace newer varieties that cater to diverse taste preferences. Britannia 50-50 Golmaal perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations. Its distinctive Kalonji (black cumin) flavour sets it apart from competitors.
Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries, said “The iconic Britannia 50-50 crackers are known for their unique medley of sweet & salty flavours. This lite-bite range of crackers, be it the Classic Sweet and Salty or Maska Chaska offer a distinct experience to the consumers. The new 50-50 Golmaal cracker takes this proposition to an all new level with the addition of the indigenous spice, ‘kalonji’ (black cumin). The TVCs capture the essence of ‘Golmaal’ in a witty & humorous tone.
Doshi added, ‘’The 50-50 Golmaal, launched only last year, became hugely popular in the Eastern market, the brand now aims to strengthen its position nationwide.’’
Expressing his delight with the concept, Prateek Bharadwaj, chief creative officer (India) at Lowe Lintas, said, " The only way to describe this campaign is that it’s totally Golmaal. While Ravi Shastri and his quirky team establish the brand promise with these films, we expect audiences to make their own Golmaal appeals and give this campaign a life that is beyond TV.”.
Ravi Shastri said, “Collaborating with Britannia 50-50 once again was quite exciting and enjoyable. To weave my coaching experience with this witty campaign for 50-50 Golmaal was a blast! With an entertaining twist, just like the twist of flavours in the cracker, I hope the audiences enjoy it as much as I do.”
Credits:
Britannia
CMO: Amit Doshi
Cat head: Siddharth Gupta
GPM: Smriti Rani
Product Manager: Abhishek Patel
Agency: Lowe Lintas Bangalore
Creative team: Prateek Bharadwaj, Arpan Bhattacharyya
Account management: Sonali Khanna, Ameya Lokhande, Jisha Koshy, Nibedita Ghosh, Allen Philips
Planning team: Kishore Subramanian, Namrata Sukumar, Oeisikee Basumullick
Production house: Ubik Films
Director: Surjo Deb