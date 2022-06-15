Britannia launches Biscafe, the perfect partner to your Coffee

Talking about the new TVC, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “This was an opportunity to do something very different in the biscuit category since Biscafe is also a first-of-its-kind in the category. To bring out the product attributes in an interesting way, we came up with the idea of creating a holistic communication approach starting with using Karan Johar because of his strong association with coffee and a visual device of dominos to add some freshness. For Britannia, a brand that has dominated tea and biscuit time, this will definitely create a new consumption occasion, with coffee!”