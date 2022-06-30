Britannia launches Good Day Harmony

The new Good Day Harmony packs are already available across markets @ Rs.15 (60g) & Rs.30 (120g).
Britannia Good Day, the cookie brand has launched the all-new Good Day Harmony, loaded with four, rich nuts in every bite. Now that’s a #GoNuts indulgence at its best.
Britannia launched the Good Day Harmony with a campaign conceptualized by McCann. The TVC features a girl biting into a cookie and the nutty fragrance inviting a scurry of squirrels to follow her around, with all eyes on her Good Day Harmony Pack. The TVC showcases the crunch-filled experience that Good Day Harmony offers, which makes one #GoNuts with every bite.
Commenting on the launch of Britannia Good Day Harmony, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said, ‘’For decades, Britannia Good Day has been the most popular cookie in Indian households and as a brand it has always believed in offering the best cookie experience. We wanted to offer a cookie with a heightened sensorial experience that is nutty in both taste & bite. The brand new Good Day Harmony is packed with 4 different nuts in every cookie. The key task was to communicate this in a distinctive manner for our consumers. The TVC plays on the natural fitment of squirrels and nuts to drive the irresistibility quotient.”
Speaking on the TVC, Sambit Mohanty, creative head South, McCann said, “New Good Day Harmony from Britannia is a cookie like never before. Because it comes with four different nuts – hazelnut, cashew, pista and almond. And to highlight this, we thought of using the most apt and cutest brand ambassadors. Squirrels. This has been a CGI-intensive film and it was pertinent to get the squirrels, their mannerisms, and movements just right. This was quite challenging but also exciting and a fun campaign to bring to life.”
The new Good Day Harmony packs are already available across markets @ Rs.15 (60g) & Rs.30 (120g).
The all-new Good Day Harmony is also available to purchase on Blinkit
Britannia Credits
• Chief Marketing Officer: Amit Doshi
• Category Manager: Archana Balaraman
• Group Product Manager: Pawan Jagnik
• Brand Manager: Pavanshu Aggarwal
`Campaign Credits
• Creative Agency: McCann, Bangalore
• Production House: Lucifer Circus
• Director: Lloyd Baptista