Britannia launches #HungryForGold campaign, aiming to ignite a hunger for sports beyond cricket

Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, exclaimed, “At JSW Sports we have been pioneering the rise of emerging and non-cricket sports for close to a decade now, and we are firm believers in the power these sporting disciplines and athletes have from a marketing, advertising and public interest point of view. Britannia have been behind some of the most memorable and successful sports campaigns in the past, and Hungry For Gold - in the same vein - has all the makings of a legacy campaign. We are excited to have played our part in it, and are confident that it will be a big success.”