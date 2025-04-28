Britannia launches 'One more please' campaign for The Laughing Cow emphasising creamier taste

Britannia The Laughing Cow is taking cheese indulgence to a whole new level with a refreshed range that brings creamier taste, smoother texture, and top-notch quality to cheese lovers across India. Made locally at Britannia Bel Foods’ new state-of-the-art facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, the new improved range combines French cheese-making expertise with recipes tailored for Indian tastes. The recipe isn’t the only update, the packaging has also been refreshed, making the product feel as delightful as it tastes.

Whether it’s spread on toast, added to snacks, or enjoyed on its own, this new and improved experience is designed to make everyday food more enjoyable. Crafted with global know-how and made in India, the range comes at a more affordable price, ensuring more consumers can experience the joy of creamy cheese in every bite.

The improved recipe is enriched with five key nutrients—protein, calcium, and vitamins A, D, and B12. With its smoother, creamier texture and improved flavour, Britannia The Laughing Cow is now perfectly suited to elevate everything from snacks to full meals. Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese comes in a full range of products: slices, cubes, blocks, spread, diced, triangles and sachets

To bring this new proposition to life, Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese has launched a relatable campaign conceptualized by Schbang, centered around the idea of the cheese being “Irresistibly Creamier, Uniquely Crafted with French Expertise.” The heart of the campaign lies in the insight that once people experience the taste of Britannia The Laughing Cow, they can’t help but ask for 'One More Please!' a testimony to its new indulgent taste.

Abhishek Sinha, chief business officer – Dairy & CEO, Britannia Bel Foods, said, "At Britannia Bel Foods, we are proud to bring the finest French cheese-making expertise together with Indian craftsmanship and scale, a blend that truly sets us apart. The new Britannia The Laughing Cow range is a milestone in our journey of making high-quality cheese more accessible and affordable for Indian households. This revamp is not just about taste; it’s a reflection of our commitment to quality, value, and innovation, shaped by global mastery and local understanding. With this creamier, tastier, and locally produced cheese, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy a world-class cheese experience every day.”

“We rooted our creative thinking in a powerful insight: today’s consumers constantly battle digital distractions, even during everyday meals. By showcasing a choice of food and connection over screens, we repositioned Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese as a simple yet meaningful ally. Showcasing the sheer delight of every bite, the campaign brings alive the brand’s creamier, richer taste further cemented by the spontaneous ask for 'One More Please’ said Ria Shah, AVP - Integrated Brand Solutions & Puru Agarwal -associate creative director, Schbang.

Britannia The Laughing Cow is brought to India by Britannia Bel Foods, a joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel Group, a global leader in cheese. In line with its commitment to serve the best quality products to Indian consumers, Britannia Bel Foods has set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, in October 2024. This dedicated plant ensures that every bite of Britannia The Laughing Cow cheese is made with 100% locally sourced ingredients, produced and packaged under the highest standards of hygiene, safety, and sustainability.