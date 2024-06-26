Britannia Little Hearts unveils a new look with a paw-some campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Bangalore the new TVC highlights the blend of nostalgia and modern appeal with puppy playfulness.
Britannia Industries has unveiled a refreshed look of its beloved Little Hearts, featuring a vibrant, modern packaging, designed to captivate today's new-age consumers through its TVC campaign - Every Bite, Full of Heart. For over three decades, Little Hearts has transcended generations with its unique design and irresistible taste, becoming a cherished part of childhood memories and special moments with loved ones. The new look for Little Hearts shows Britannia's promise to keep up with evolving times while keeping the same taste that consumers love.
With a blend of nostalgia and modernity, Little Hearts stands out as a sweet, poppable delight and remains a symbol of joy, happiness, and deliciousness. The new packaging reflects an iconic and distinct aesthetic, while the taste remains timeless, ensuring it continues to be loved by all generations.
The Little Hearts film, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, captures a delightful sequence starting with a couple, sitting on a sofa. The guy offers a packet of Little Hearts to the girl, and she savours one, triggering a whimsical series of events: a puppy appears, and as they indulge in more Little Hearts, they are surrounded by playful puppies, symbolizing the warmth, joy, and affectionate playfulness in each bite of Little Hearts.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries states, "Reviving Little Hearts with a modern touch has been an exciting journey for us. We have dedicated ourselves to crafting a fresh appearance that not only resonates with today's consumers but also stays true to the essence of the brand. With our efforts in redesigning the packaging and elevating the brand experience, we're not just paying homage to the joy, nostalgia, and irresistible taste that has charmed generations with Little Hearts, but we're also revitalizing it for a whole new era of snack enthusiasts. Our dedication to this iconic snack reflects our commitment to continuously innovate and delight our customers, ensuring that Little Hearts remains a beloved favorite for years to come."
Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative - Copy, Lowe Lintas South, says, “Little Hearts is an iconic brand. There’s nothing quite like these little heart-shaped biscuits. And we felt that the advertising for it should be the same. We wanted to symbolise the feeling that you get when you pop a Little Heart into your mouth. Cute, cuddly, adorable puppies seemed to be the right answer!”