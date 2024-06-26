Britannia Little Hearts unveils a new look with a paw-some campaign

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries states, "Reviving Little Hearts with a modern touch has been an exciting journey for us. We have dedicated ourselves to crafting a fresh appearance that not only resonates with today's consumers but also stays true to the essence of the brand. With our efforts in redesigning the packaging and elevating the brand experience, we're not just paying homage to the joy, nostalgia, and irresistible taste that has charmed generations with Little Hearts, but we're also revitalizing it for a whole new era of snack enthusiasts. Our dedication to this iconic snack reflects our commitment to continuously innovate and delight our customers, ensuring that Little Hearts remains a beloved favorite for years to come."