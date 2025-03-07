Britannia Marie Gold honours Avani Lekhara with special edition pack

Britannia Marie Gold has released a special edition biscuit and packaging to recognise Avani Lekhara, the first Indian female athlete to win gold at both the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Games.

Advertisment

Conceptualised by Talented, the special edition biscuit is designed to reflect the dimensions of Avani Lekhara's shooting target, with etchings representing her winning shots. This design aims to illustrate the precision required in her sport. The brand has redesigned both its biscuit and packaging, reinforcing Britannia Marie Gold’s long-standing proposition of Do More. Be More.

Siddharth Gupta, general manager, marketing Britannia Industries, added, “Britannia Marie Gold has always stood for women’s empowerment, celebrating their resilience and ambition. Avani’s achievement exemplifies what Indian women can accomplish when given the right opportunities. This special edition is a tribute to her and to every woman striving to make history.”

Javaad Ahmed and Teresa Sebastian, creatives at Talented, emphasised, “By transforming the very shape of Britannia Marie Gold, we aim to offer India a powerful, tangible way to appreciate Avani’s feat. This campaign not only celebrates a pioneering athlete and furthers intersectional feminism but also highlights the underrepresented sport of Air Rifle shooting.”

Tanvi Gandhi, director at Little Button Films, remarked, “Avani doesn’t just break records - she breaks perceptions. Through the film and this campaign, our target was to make an invisible challenge visible, and we’re proud to create a film that does justice to air rifle shooting’s quiet dynamism and to the superstar/supergal that is Avani Lekhara.”

The Britannia Marie Gold Avani Lekhara’s special edition pack will be available on Swiggy Instamart starting 7 March across Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, delivered within 10 minutes- bringing history straight into the hands of millions.