Britannia Milk Bikis brings back Adengappa Kadhaigal 2.0 to make storytelling more fun and rewarding for families

Britannia Milk Bikis and Talented have launched Adengappa Kadhaigal 2.0, an upgraded version of the brand’s Gen AI–led storytelling initiative designed to help parents in Tamil Nadu make storytime more interactive, imaginative and engaging for their children.

The platform builds on a simple idea — stories can come from anything around you. By scanning any Milk Bikis pack, parents and kids can instantly generate personalised stories in English or Tamil, along with cues on how to use everyday household objects as part of the narration. The aim: sparking creativity at home without the need for elaborate props or preparation.

This edition introduces a new participative layer: families can record video narrations of their stories, with the most engaging entries standing a chance to win weekly rewards or even a trip to Hong Kong.

“For decades, Britannia Milk Bikis has been part of countless childhoods in Tamil Nadu, and Adengappa Kadhaigal 2.0 builds on that legacy in a fresh way,” said Siddharth Gupta, General Manager – Marketing, Britannia. “Through technology, we aim to provide parents with simple tools to spark creativity at home, without requiring any special setup or effort. As a brand that has grown alongside Tamil Nadu, this edition allows us to offer families a platform that enhances the moments they spend together.”

The return of Adengappa Kadhaigal reinforces Milk Bikis' deep cultural connection with Tamil Nadu — a bond the brand has nurtured through campaigns such as A Bite on TN, Anaivarukkum, and Flashback Pack, all of which celebrated regional pride, language, and local insight.





How families can participate

Scan the QR code on any Britannia Milk Bikis pack

Scan everyday objects to generate AI-led stories

Submit a narration video to win weekly prizes or a trip to Hong Kong*