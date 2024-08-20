Britannia Milk Bikis launches 'Adengappa Kadhaigal': AI platform for Tamil kids' stories

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign focuses on strengthening the bond between parents and kids through storytelling.
Britannia Milk Bikis has launched a campaign aimed at dads in Tamil Nadu as part of their equal parenting initiative. Developed by Talented, ‘Adengappa Kadhaigal’ is a Gen AI-powered storytelling resource that helps dads tell better stories to their kids.
This platform uses everyday household objects to enhance storytime. By scanning any Britannia Milk Bikis pack, users can generate stories in English and Tamil. Each story includes prompts on how to use the object as a prop for storytelling.
Britannia Milk Bikis launched the #GrowthNeedsBoth campaign last year with Prithi Ashwin and her husband R. Ashwin, alongside their two daughters. The campaign emphasises that the combined efforts of both parents as equal partners is important in ensuring the holistic growth and nourishment of the child.
Touching upon the cultural nuances of the initiative, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries, said, “Britannia Milk Bikis has a deep rooted relationship with the state of Tamil Nadu spanning decades. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to further the equal parenting discourse and play a part in enabling parents, aided by new age technology. We’ve trained the AI model to recognize thousands of objects found in households to make stories more accessible.”
Samyu Murali, creative, and Balaji Padmanabhan, Brand Strategy, Talented, add “In a state where films are worshipped, they sometimes perpetuate a stereotypical image of moms - where dads are seen as the ‘fun’ parent and moms are relegated to the role of the disciplinarian. Advertising is trying to raise our children differently, starting with showing dads as equal parts storytellers.”
With a refreshing take on storytelling, this campaign stands out from other ads in the category where a moms role is usually the primary caretaker, and makes you ponder ‘Why aren’t more brands speaking to dads?’
Britannia Milk Bikis has always had a deep-rooted connection with Tamil Nadu. Campaigns like "Britannia Milk Bikis Anaivarukkum," which celebrate Tamil Nadu’s rich linguistic diversity and regional pride, and "Britannia Milk Bikis Flashback Pack" campaign, which celebrates the unique and affectionate nicknames used in Tamil households, highlight this regional focus.