Britannia Milk Bikis relaunched, takes on Parle-G in a new spot

Milk Bikis, the milk cream biscuit brand from Britannia, has a new avatar. It is now made from 100% atta and touts “doodh roti ki shakti”.
Vinay Subramanyam, Britannia’s VP marketing, introduced the new Milk Bikis at a press conference yesterday (April 15), along with brand ambassador, actor Pankaj Tripathi.
The company conducted a survey of mothers of children between the ages of four and 12 in the latter half of 2020, and it was the reason for the relaunch.
The study revealed that 79 per cent of Indian moms feel the wholesomeness of traditional foods, like parantha, daliya and doodh roti, is what they would most want included in their kids’ diets.
A press note said a pack of Britannia Milk Bikis 100% Atta biscuit offers energy equal to the energy provided by a glass of milk and a roti.
Subramanyam said, “The 100% Atta Milk Bikis biscuit has been launched in response to an increasing need for wholesome nutrition for children and the power of traditional Indian foods in doing so. With the Milk Bikis 100% Atta biscuit, we provide the goodness of doodh roti, which came up as one of the favourite ‘traditional Indian foods’ amongst mothers across the country.”
“The new Milk Bikis is a perfect example of upholding the goodness of traditional values and infusing in the form of a modern milk biscuit. That’s why we have partnered with Pankaj Tripathi, who is a modern parent, yet is true to his roots and tradition.”
Lowe Lintas conceptualised and created an ad for the new Milk Bikis. Thirty seconds long, it featured Tripathi, as a parent, who gently admonishes another parent for feeding her child a “sadharan biskoot”. The pack resembles Parle-G and the frequent use of ‘ji’ in the conversation is a dead giveaway to the rival. Why do this? Because the new Milk Bikis is 100 per cent atta, while Parle-G is made from maida (flour).
Puneet Kapoor, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, remarked, “In a world of product parity, it’s a rare opportunity these days when we get a clear and real product advantage over competition to harp about in communication. This was one such opportunity. This was a fun story to tell with a clear, tangible product advantage put forth in an entertaining way by the finest acting talent in the industry.”