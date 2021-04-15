Britannia Milk Bikis relaunched, takes on Parle-G in a new spot

Lowe Lintas conceptualised and created an ad for the new Milk Bikis. Thirty seconds long, it featured Tripathi, as a parent, who gently admonishes another parent for feeding her child a “sadharan biskoot”. The pack resembles Parle-G and the frequent use of ‘ji’ in the conversation is a dead giveaway to the rival. Why do this? Because the new Milk Bikis is 100 per cent atta, while Parle-G is made from maida (flour).