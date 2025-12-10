Britannia NutriChoice taps Aamir Khan for its ‘One Good Choice’ campaign

Britannia NutriChoice has unveiled a new campaign built on the idea that one good choice can make the next one easier. Aamir Khan joins the brand as the face of the communication, bringing a light, relatable tone to the platform developed by Lowe Lintas.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the films use everyday situations to show how a single positive decision can influence subsequent choices. The narrative is positioned around building momentum through small habits, presented through slice-of-life storytelling.

Alongside the campaign, the brand has expanded its portfolio with the launch of NutriChoice 100% Millets Apple Cinnamon cookies. Made with millet flour led by jowar, and containing foxtail and ragi, the variant follows a recipe with no added sugar, no maida and no palm oil. It is priced at ₹55 for a 100g pack and will be available across modern trade and key quick-commerce platforms.

Speaking about the association, Aamir Khan said, What I liked most about this campaign is how real and simple the thought is. We all make small choices every day without thinking too much about them, and this idea reminds you that even one good choice can make the next one easier and gently change the flow of your day. Britannia NutriChoice just wanted to have a light, honest conversation with people, and that really spoke to me. The films were great fun to shoot because they reflect moments, we all recognise from our own lives.”

Siddharth Gupta, general manager, marketing, Britannia Industries, said,“At Britannia NutriChoice, we believe that good choices often begin with the smallest decisions, and they have the power to influence everything that follows. Our new proposition, ‘One good choice makes the next one easier,’ captures this truth in a way that is simple, relatable, and deeply relevant today. Aamir Khan brings this idea to life, and his presence adds a subtle wit to this thought. His ability to connect with people across generations makes him a natural fit for our proposition. With the launch of our 100% Millets Apple Cinnamon* flavoured cookies, we are further strengthening our portfolio with choices that blend taste, familiarity and everyday relevance. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage people to make that one good choice, because once that happens, the next one truly does get easier.”

Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said,"One good choice is such a powerful little thing to make. When you say you want to take the stairs today, you automatically feel like skipping sugar in your tea the same day. That’s all Britannia NutriChoice wanted people to do. Instead of your usual snack, go for some fibre. And we’re certain, this one good choice can make people take many others. And who better than Aamir to talk about good choices."