Britannia NutriChoice’s new campaign pushes for clearer food labels

Britannia NutriChoice has launched a new campaign titled ‘Face the Facts’ aimed at promoting transparency in its product messaging. The campaign introduces updated packaging that directly addresses common questions about the brand’s cookies, without exaggerated claims. The initiative is focused on giving consumers clear and honest information about the product.

Speaking on the campaign, Archana Balaraman, general manager, marketing, Britannia Industries said, “Our Face the Facts campaign goes beyond a simple visual update. It is about opening a clear and direct dialogue with our consumers. The new NutriChoice packaging is a reflection of our honest approach — it sets the tone right from the first glance, without dressing things up. We want to empower consumers with knowledge, allowing them to confidently incorporate our cookies into their daily snack time.”

Vasudha Misra, president (creative), Lowe Lintas said, “With this packaging refresh, we wanted to cut through the noise and simply put the truth out there. It’s about empowering our consumers with clear information, so they can feel good about enjoying a Britannia NutriChoice with their daily chai.”

Through the campaign, Britannia NutriChoice addresses the demand for clear information and better snack choices without overpromising. The brand aims to present its products in a straightforward and honest manner