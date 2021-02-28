Britannia on-boards Sonu Sood to familiarise kids with self-defense...

Launched in 2011, Britannia Tiger Krunch is available on all online and offline stores for Rs 5 (pack of 10 choco-chips). Talking about the pricing of the biscuit with afaqs! over a call, Subramanyam says that it is priced low to stay relevant to the consumers, who demand more for less. “… being able to give consumers a very indulgent experience at Rs 5 is a huge unlock to make sure (that) you are able to sell products across the country.”