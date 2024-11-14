Britannia Pure Magic launches 'Choco Stars' with star sign-themed ads

Britannia Pure Magic has launched Choco Stars, a new chocolate cream cookie. The product aims to appeal to chocolate lovers with its combination of flavours. The new cookie features chocolate cream embedded in a star-shaped cavity on the lower half, without a top biscuit layer. This new format sets it apart from traditional sandwich biscuits.

The campaign for Britannia Pure Magic Choco Stars features ads based on different zodiac signs, showing how people of each sign eat the new chocolate-filled cookie, whether savouring it, eating it quickly, or turning it into a ritual.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer of Britannia said, “We wanted to create a product that would break the mould of traditional cream biscuits, and Pure Magic Choco Stars is an exciting new format that brings an extra level of fun and enjoyment to every bite. As the newest addition to our Pure Magic brand, which continues to push the envelope with its innovative chocolate offerings, Choco Stars brings a fresh twist to the choco-bakery experience. Paired with our star sign-themed campaign, we hope to connect with consumers on a deeper level by tapping into the unique personalities and behaviours that make each of us who we are”.

According to Suyash Khabya, chief creative officer, The Womb “When thinking of interesting ways to eat Choco Stars, someone in the creative team said we can plan 100 interesting ways to eat it...but actually, on deep creative introspection, we figured there are only 12 ways to eat Choco Stars. Because there are only 12 star signs! Ta-da. Each star sign eats Choco Stars according to their personality trait. We had great fun figuring the personality traits and matching them to the star signs. On another note, I am just wondering when was the last time a product was launched with 12 ads on the same day?!? Hats off to the team at Britannia for lapping up the idea on the first hearing itself. Not just TV, we have a solid digital & social plan for this campaign. We will be targeting people on the basis of their star signs on Meta. And we are very confident that the idea inherently has virality embedded in it, it’s simple yet unignorable. And it will lead to sharing and conversations.”