Britannia ropes in World Chess Champion Gukesh D. for Milk Bikis campaign

Britannia has collaborated with World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, bringing him on board for Britannia Milk Bikis. At 17, Gukesh became the youngest player to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament and is now India’s new World Chess Champion. His partnership with Britannia Milk Bikis aims to encourage children to develop strategic thinking and improve cognitive skills.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of ‘Britannia Milk Bikis Smart Moves’, a virtual chess game that can be accessed by scanning a QR code on Britannia Milk Bikis Base and Atta variants, available across India. The game is designed to challenge players with two levels of chess moves that simulate critical thinking and test speed, logic, and strategy.

In Level 1, players must make a single winning move to checkmate the opponent. Those who succeed are rewarded with assured cashback

The winners of Level 1 then move to Level 2, which demands a more complex strategy, requiring two precise moves to achieve checkmate, unlocking a CircleChess subscription for everyone who clears the level

The Britannia Milk Bikis Smart Moves virtual game includes a leaderboard that ranks players based on how quickly and efficiently they checkmate. The top performer will either get a chance to play a match with Gukesh Dommaraju or win a trip to Europe to watch him compete in an international tournament.

Britannia Milk Bikis created a fully AI-generated campaign film to promote the game. The film uses generative AI tools to replicate Gukesh D’s appearance, voice, and expressions, maintaining consistent visuals throughout. This marks a new use of AI in brand storytelling.

Gukesh Dommaraju said, “I’m really excited to partner with Britannia Milk Bikis. Chess has taught me patience, focus, and the power of thinking ahead, and I believe every young mind can benefit from it. With Milk Bikis Smart Moves, I’m glad that young minds across the country now have a fun and accessible way to experience the magic of chess. It’s a great first step into a game that sharpens the mind and builds confidence, and I can’t wait to see the talent it inspires.”

Siddharth Gupta, general manager- marketing, Britannia, said “Gukesh D represents the sharpest mind of his generation, and we at Britannia are proud to join hands with him for Britannia Milk Bikis. With Milk Bikis Smart Moves, we’re bringing a new dimension of engagement to our consumers, a game that not only entertains but also exercises the brain. Taking this innovation a step further, we’ve also launched a fully AI-generated film featuring Gukesh, setting a creative benchmark in the way stories can be told using technology. Every Milk Bikis pack now becomes a gateway to thinking faster, playing smarter, and being rewarded for it. This collaboration reflects Britannia’s continued commitment to nurturing talent in sports and inspiring the next generation of champions across diverse disciplines. The campaign blends tech, gaming, and strategy to spark curiosity and competition among young audiences in a fun, rewarding way.”

“This film is a bold leap into the future of storytelling. With this film, we’ve redefined what’s creatively possible with Gen AI in advertising. To bring a world champion like Gukesh D to life entirely through AI — with absolute realism and consistency — is not just a technical feat, but a creative breakthrough. We’re proud to partner with Britannia on this historic first for Indian advertising,” said Meherzad Contractor, head of studios, Hogarth India.

Steps to play: