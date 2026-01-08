Britannia The Laughing Cow launches ‘Snacking Ka New Angle Campaign’

Britannia The Laughing Cow has launched a new campaign, ‘Snacking Ka New Angle’, to position its Cheese Triangles as a standalone snack option. The campaign seeks to shift consumer perception of cheese from being largely associated with cooking or accompaniments to an everyday, ready-to-eat snacking choice.

The Cheese Triangles are presented as a convenient, portioned format designed for consumption across different occasions, including at home, at work, or on the go. The triangular packaging is positioned as easy to open and non-messy, allowing consumption without additional preparation.

According to the brand, the product is tailored to Indian taste preferences while drawing on global cheese-making expertise. It contains nutrients such as protein, calcium, and vitamins A, D, and B12, and is intended to fit into regular snacking routines.

The campaign film, conceptualised by Schbang, is set in a household environment and uses light humour to illustrate everyday snack-time decision-making. The narrative uses the triangular shape of the product as a visual device to suggest a different approach to snacking choices.

Nandita Kamath, CMO, Britannia Dairy, said the campaign reflects the brand’s intent to offer a ready-to-eat cheese option that fits into daily moments. Puru Agarwal, creative director at Schbang, added that the film draws from common snack-time situations to highlight ease and simplicity.

Through this campaign, Britannia The Laughing Cow aims to expand the usage occasion for cheese by positioning it as an everyday snack rather than only a cooking ingredient or accompaniment.