Britannia Timepass unveils hilarious 'Chatpatang' campaign by Lowe Lintas

Britannia Timepass has rolled out an entertaining advertising campaign, conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, that adds humor to the mix. The campaign focuses on the 'Britannia Timepass' product line and provides a witty solution for savoring the 'Chatpatang' flavors of the product while avoiding any 'Utpatang Timepass.'
The organized snack market in India is expanding, with a variety of packaged and branded snack products. Britannia Timepass caters to evolving consumer preferences with its range of variants, known for its unique and distinctive flavors. The campaign aims to create a sensory experience around this unique flavor and format combination.
Rajneet Kohli, CEO & executive director of Britannia Industries, emphasised the brand's commitment to delivering distinctive and memorable snacking experiences to consumers, aligning with Britannia's vision to become a Responsible Global Total Foods Company.
The ad campaign playfully captures everyday peculiarities, offering a humorous take on misguided advice, moments of boredom, and random suggestions. It cleverly conveys the message of steering such wayward thoughts toward indulging in Britannia's irresistible new range of 'Chatpatang' snacks.
Saurabh Dikshit, executive director at Lowe Lintas, noted that the campaign was designed to add a 'Chatpatang' twist to the concept of idle time, showcasing the brand's fun and quirky approach to snacking when there's nothing better to do.