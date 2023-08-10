Britannia's '1947% More History' campaign pays tribute to India's living freedom fighters

About the campaign Sandipan Deb, Creative at Talented said, “When we look back at how far India has come, it’s hard not to feel a sense of absolute awe and pride. But 77 years after the struggle, it’s natural to take our freedom for granted. Independence Day has been reduced to a day filled with retail offers. There’s no sentimental value anymore. We wanted to change that - and if there’s one brand that has the stature and legacy to do this, it is Britannia. Brut India, Rooted Films and Pixel Party have been amazing collaborators to make this campaign come alive. We hope every time we sit down to drink chai with Marie Gold, or make a sandwich, we think of our country, even if it’s for a second, and the brave people who selflessly fought for us.”