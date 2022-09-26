Britannia’s #BourbonFootballFriends gives you a chance to enjoy a football match in Qatar!

Commenting on the campaign, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries, said “With its fun-filled #BFF campaigns, Britannia Bourbon has been an essential part of India's youth and their stories of friendship. We believe in offering our consumers a leading digital experience and this campaign smartly utilises connected packaging and engages consumers with an exciting gaming experience as well. Our latest campaign #BourbonFootballFriends is a fun mix of ‘phygital’ experiences ranging from playing an AR football game to competing in an e-sports competition or winning a gaming console and actually enjoying a football match together in Qatar. Britannia Bourbon aims to create moments of joy and brings best friends together and who better to propagate that, than buddies Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer.’