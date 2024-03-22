Britannia’s latest campaign requests Oreo to abstain from ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad takes a dig at Oreo's last two campaigns for the Men's Cricket World Cup.
For the ICC T20 World Cup starting June 1, 2024, Britannia takes a hilarious jab at Oreo featuring Varun Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur in its latest campaign.
The ad takes a playful swipe at Oreo, Mondelez's cream biscuit. In the ad, the actor bemoans Oreo's penchant for ‘twists’ in its marketing strategy, particularly in the context of the World Cup campaigns.
Sharma and Kapur amusingly reminisce about Oreo’s past campaigns, recalling the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, focussed on relaunching the biscuit in the Indian market, echoing its original launch in 2011.
Additionally, the actors poke fun at another made by Oreo for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, taking an unconventional approach, and urging fans to halt their excitement, before the team brings the trophy home.
Both the ads featured former Indian captain MS Dhoni.
However, the crux of Britannia's ad satire lies in its plea to Oreo to refrain from airing advertisements during the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. Drawing humorously on India's previous World Cup losses, the actors implore Oreo to avoid adding any "twists" to this year's tournament, thereby aligning themselves with the fervent hopes of 1.4 billion Indians for a victorious outcome.
In a clever nod to its product, Britannia Jim Jam Pops, which don’t have a twist and is simple to eat, no twist just lick Pop. In the end, the campaign urges viewers to register on notwist.in.
Jimmy and Jammy are popular characters that originate from the Jim Jam biscuit, used by Britannia in their ad campaigns for the cream and jam biscuit. In August 2023, the brand launched a new variant and showcased in its ad how it can be enjoyed in innovative ways. The brand states that the ‘open’ biscuit is a new variant of the iconic cream biscuits.