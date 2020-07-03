Britannia's new ad is a play on the product name Nutri'choice'

The ad urges citizens to make healthy choices, even if they don't have access to gyms, fitness equipment or the outdoors.
With the onset of the coronavirus, many people are forced to live under lockdown. Most gyms and other ‘non-essential’ establishments are forced to remain shut. Under these circumstances, many fitness enthusiasts have adapted to home workouts and are improvise. This is the theme of Britannia’s new ad – the ‘power of a good choice’, a commercial made by the Lowe Lintas creative team.
The “Good Choices can happen at home too” film was conceptualised an created based on real feedback received from its consumers across the country on how they are making good choices to stay fit within the confines of their homes.
Be it a gym enthusiast who replaces weights with water cans, the girl burning her calories away swinging a mop stick, a father making pushups intensive and fun or the dance enthusiast getting her family around to shake a leg. It’s all about making a good choice and staying with it.
Vinay Subramanyam, Head – Marketing, Britannia Industries while sharing his views on the campaign, said, “Working out at home is a new reality. Even with the lockdown ending in parts of the country, exercise in public spaces or a gym is still not a possibility. In such a situation, the idea of making healthy choices while at home is both safe and convenient. This campaign aims to encourage and give that extra nudge to our consumers to identify the 'Power of a Good Choice' and make healthier life choices even from the confines of their homes”
Sonali Khanna, Executive Director, Head - Lowe Lintas, South said “In today’s troubled times, people are increasingly concerned about their health and general fitness levels. Since outdoor activities are not an option, more and more people are finding innovative ways to stay healthy at home. Our ad celebrates the fighting spirit of these home ‘athletes’ and encourages them to make good choices when it comes to their snacks, as well”.
Campaign Credits:
· Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas
· Creative: Puneet Kapoor, Romel Joseph, Nainaa Rajpaal, Lohith Chengappa, N. Sukumaran and A. Ashwin
· Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Smrithi Ramanujam, Shreya Singh and Shruthi Rao
· Production House: Entourage Films (Producer: Garima Arora; Director: Rahul Bharti)
Britannia Industries Limited Credits:
· Head of Marketing: Vinay Subramanyam
· Group Product Manager: Sumita Rajan
· Product Manager: Sunny Detani