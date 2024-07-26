British Airways unveils new safety video: Plane Eyre

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film features more than 40 of the airline's colleagues, from pilots and cabin crew to engineers and airport colleagues.
British Airways unveils new safety video, “A British Original Period Drama” inspired by some of Britain’s famous period literature, TV and film and starring more than 40 of the airline's colleagues.
The airline is updating its safety video to keep customers engaged in the safety information. The airline chose to use a British drama theme because it's popular in the UK and other countries.
The film depicts ladies and lords of the manor, as well as housekeepers and butlers going about their everyday lives in period Britain, before being abruptly interrupted by present-day British Airways colleagues demonstrating the safety briefing.
At one point in the film, a 19th century socialite marvels at a moving picture, more commonly known in the 21st century as a laptop, before being reminded to store personal electronic devices before take-off.
The characters continue to be bewildered by modern day contraptions, and when posed with the question “Is it a winged creature of the air or, perchance, a celestial contrivance navigating the skies?” Ellis Brett, an Apprentice in Aircraft Maintenance, responds with “No, ma'am. That's a British Airways A350.”
When it came to location, the airline selected British country estates, including Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and Englefield House Estate in Berkshire to shoot the video.
Sharon Maguire, known for her work on Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones’s Baby, was chosen to direct the five-minute video because of her ability to demonstrate British comedy in a way that would engage with the airline's global customers.
Calum Laming, British Airways' chief customer officer, said: "We have created something truly original and entertaining that celebrates what makes Britain – and British Airways – unique while communicating the importance of safety on board. I am also incredibly proud that more than 40 colleagues star in the film as we have always said it is our people who make us who we are.”
Sharon Maguire, the renowned British director of the safety video, said: “We put together a dream team of industry legends, from Jenny Beavan to Kave Quinn and Erik Wilson to Jack Ravenscroft. We definitely wouldn’t have pulled it off without them. They just loved the idea created by the talented and lovely creative teams at Uncommon and British Airways.”
Helen Lau, a British Airways first officer who plays herself, said: "As a First Officer, my job means I am in the flight deck during the safety briefing, so to know that I will be appearing on the video in the cabins feels very surreal. I love the closing line which says stay safe, look after one another and never change, which featured in the previous video, and I hope is carried onto the next. It's such a touching and uniting phrase."
The costumes in the video were designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan. The airline staff also worked with a dialect coach to improve their accents.