British Airways unveils new safety video: Plane Eyre

Helen Lau, a British Airways first officer who plays herself, said: "As a First Officer, my job means I am in the flight deck during the safety briefing, so to know that I will be appearing on the video in the cabins feels very surreal. I love the closing line which says stay safe, look after one another and never change, which featured in the previous video, and I hope is carried onto the next. It's such a touching and uniting phrase."