British newspaper groups warn Apple's anti-ad tool threatens journalism's financial sustainability

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce an AI-based anti-ad privacy feature in its Safari browser with the upcoming iOS 18 software update.
British newspaper groups have cautioned Apple against implementing a "web eraser" tool that could block advertisements, warning that it may jeopardise the financial stability of journalism, reported the Financial Times on Sunday.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce an AI-based privacy feature in its Safari browser with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. This feature would automatically remove ads and other unwanted content from websites, as per the newspaper.
The News Media Association (NMA), representing various news outlets, expressed concerns about the potential impact of this tool on digital revenues. In a letter addressed to Apple's UK government affairs chief, the NMA highlighted that advertising serves as a crucial revenue stream for many publishers and is essential for sustaining professional journalism.
Moreover, the NMA raised worries regarding editorial accountability if artificial intelligence is employed to selectively alter or eliminate article content.