British Paints introduces an all new campaign with fresh brand colors

Knowing how big of a step it is for an established company to make changes in the existing brand color and campaign, looks like British Paints must have had a very strong reason to do so after persisting with the previous brand color for more than 100+ years. The great revelation clarified that the brand has chosen a ‘dark yellow’ and a ‘navy blue’ as their remarkable replacement of the previous maroon, while stating that yellow swings on the strings of happiness whereas navy blue walks the path of reliability. When combined, they form the foundation of British Paint’s new campaign, ‘Har Ghar Muskuraye Jab Rang Gungunaye’ which is in continuation of their primary communication and campaign ‘Rang Gungunaye’.