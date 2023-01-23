Broadsign retains Out of Home Capital as a Global Strategic Advisor

OOH Capital will conduct research to provide insights associated with both programmatic and non-programmatic transactions.
Broadsign, the global Out of Home technology platforms, has retained OOH Capital, the complete Out of Home advisory, to provide strategic advice as the company expands its international reach into new markets.
OOH Capital will conduct research to provide insights associated with both programmatic and non-programmatic transactions in key markets across the globe.
The OOH sector is poised to experience unparalleled growth driven by accelerated digitalization, advances in AdTech, and better measurement that allows OOH to align more seamlessly with omnichannel buying decisions.
“We are deeply committed to our mission of simplifying and automating many areas of OOH to help our clients more effectively sell, manage, and deliver OOH campaigns. We are delighted with our new association with OOH Capital, a group of experts known for their deep industry knowledge and experience, to help advance strategies and focus in this area,” said Burr Smith, CEO and chairman of Broadsign.
“We are looking forward to delivering real value to Broadsign as we conduct research that will unlock important information about DOOH AdTech worldwide. This work couldn’t be more essential right now considering the crucial role AdTech is playing in OOH’s growth trajectory.” said Annie Rickard, managing partner for OOH Capital.