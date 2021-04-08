Brooke Bond Taj Mahal's latest spot urges viewers to slow down with a cup of tea

With its new television commercial 'Fursat Waali Chai', the brand aims to remind the consumers to hit the pause button when life becomes too hectic.
We live in a world where we passionately make plans and feel delighted in chasing them. But the truth is that life’s most rewarding moments aren’t found in grand plans, or great adventures. Instead, they are found when we are in our own company, breaking away from our schedules, even if it's just for a while.
It’s these hidden moments that Taj Mahal Tea urges the people to find in its latest spot.
With its new television commercial titled 'Fursat Waali Chai', the brand aims to remind the consumers to hit the pause button when life becomes too hectic - to allow oneself a moment of peace and to uncover the magic in the mundane.
Featuring Nirali Kartik, the famed classical vocalist, the film showcases a conversation between her and a steaming tea kettle, wherein the tea poetically cajoles her into taking a break from her practice to savour a cup. Soon, Kartik gives in to the temptation and enjoys the cup of tea by herself, while soaking in the sights and sounds of the palatial garden.
Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Shiva Krishnamurthy, vice president, Tea & Foods, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), said in a press release, “For 30 years, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal has promoted Indian classical music through its advertising. Through our latest TVC, we urge people to steal moments from their hectic lives and revel in their own company. That could be evoked by a cup of Taj Mahal tea and the soulful rendition of Asa Mand by Nirali Kartik.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India (West), added, “This is a film for the senses. It is a romantic expression of every tea lover’s alone time with their best cup of tea. Music runs through the blood of this brand and will always be a very carefully crafted piece. Nirali Kartik’s voice and Prakash Varma’s vision transport us to some magical moments in this film.”
AGENCY CREDITS
Campaign by OGILVY MUMBAI
Brand: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal
Chief creative officers (West): Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar
Creative team: Fritz Gonsalves, Jayesh Raut
Account management: Nikhil Mohan, Aparna Mody, Nayanika Prasad, Pooja Bhavsar
Account planning: Prem Narayan, Priyanka Nair, Meghna Sethy
Production house: Nirvana Films
Director: Prakash Varma
Producer: Sneha Iype
Music: Taufiq Qureshi
Singer: Nirali Kartik