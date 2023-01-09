Brooke Bond's new ad gets two strangers to bond over a cup of tea

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the HUL tea brand's ad brews a heart-warming story of togetherness.
Being a caretaker of a loved one in a hospital can be a lonely and stressful journey. Hindustan Unilever's Brooke Bond Red Label tea's latest ad shows how two people who are lonely in their respective journeys bond over a cup of tea.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the ad film features veteran actor Sulabha Arya. She is seen visiting a hospital's waiting room and striking a conversation with a stranger. He is there for his father's treatment.
When she tries to ask him about what has happened to the stranger's father, she is greeted with silence. Still not giving up, she asks him if he would like some tea. The stranger denies at first but when she finally pours some tea, he quickly asks her for a cup.
Till now, one may start assuming that Arya has also visited the hospital for a family member. However, when asked she clarifies that her house is across the street and she routinely keeps visiting the hospital. To sit and talk with people over a cup of tea.
This ad reminds one of the brand's 'Swad Apnepan Ka' campaign. While the new ad does not portray a larger social theme, in the past, Brooke Bond Red Label has touched upon a plethora of social issues that come in the way of making India more inclusive. The earlier ad films highlighted themes like family values, togetherness and inclusivity.
When the pandemic struck, the tea brand released an ad film showcasing that social distancing was not equal to emotional distancing. The ad film tried to tackle the stigma that COVID-19 patients suffered from.
In 2020, the tea brand's ad attempted to address the prejudice faced by the transgender community while integrating the brand cause into it. The ad film was a subtle reminder to get rid of the pre-conceived notions that most people have when it comes to the transgender community.
Brooke Bond's 2016 campaign that won hearts and multiple awards was 'Six Pack Band' where the ad film's purpose was to encourage people to be more inclusive and accepting, irrespective of culture, gender, and other differences.