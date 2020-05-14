Brooke Bond's new rendition of 'Swad Apnepan Ka' tackles Coronavirus fears

Rajadhyaksha opines that a sensible and mature director is needed to pull a story like this one, together. He adds that while dealing with complex emotions, there will always be one character in the story who ends up resolving the tension in a positive manner and there’s a tendency to look at that character as a hero. "In this case, it’s the wife, but it was equally important to do a character sketch of the other person in the ad – the husband. We had to ensure that his character signified cautiousness in thoughts – which is what a lot of people have in their minds right now, but we shouldn’t vilify him. After all, he’s reacting in the same way that most family members are behaving like, right now. We didn’t want black and white characters in terms of outlook, because he is human after all," he explains.