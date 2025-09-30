Bru Gold returns with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Hindustan Unilever's coffee brand Bru has relaunched Bru Gold with a new campaign starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film highlights the charm of playful young love as the protagonists get lost in the rich flavour of Bru Gold.

Bru Gold, a freeze-dried blend, is crafted with select beans that are carefully roasted and crystallized to preserve its signature aroma and taste. Packaged in a distinctive leaf-shaped jar, it is designed to be as striking on the shelf as it is in the cup.

“Bru Gold is our freeze-dried offering that represents a superlative coffee experience, one that is sure to appeal to coffee connoisseurs. This ad celebrates the superior taste of Bru Gold in a fun and playful way that is uniquely Bru,” said Sankara Narayanan, Category Head, Coffee.

The TVC opens with Sara teasing Aditya, saying, “Gold Edition hai, naya hai kya?” The playful banter continues through witty exchanges, lingering glances and quirky wordplay such as “Shantastic” and “Kamalicious,” capturing the joy of sharing a perfect cup of coffee.

“The new TVC beautifully showcases how Bru Gold’s rich flavour sparks special connections between loved ones. More than just an ad, it celebrates the magic of coffee as a catalyst for connection, those micro-moments of smiles, jokes and pauses that create unforgettable memories,” said Ishpreet Singh, Vice President, Beverages India, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

The campaign will run across television and digital platforms. Bru Gold is now available nationwide through leading e-commerce sites and retail outlets.