BSA Lady Bird's new ad campaign celebrates today’s ambitious young girls

Speaking about the campaign, Vimal Varijakshan, senior brand manager, BSA, said, “As a brand our mission has always been to enable young girls to be the most fearless version of themselves. With our new range of vibrant contemporary cycles, we wanted to bring a new offering into the market that was as dynamic and energetic as the girls who ride them. With the launch of this campaign, we hope to empower the young girls of today and tomorrow and open a world of possibilities and this campaign is our ode to their drive and courage.”