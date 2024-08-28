BSH Home Appliances' 'Care #LikeABosch' campaign introduces newly launched washing machines

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the global home appliances brand, unveils its latest campaign for the newly launched Bosch 9 & 10 kg Front Loading washing machines.
With trends like weekend laundry marathons, reduced wash cycles, and handling heavier loads, 9 & 10 kg washing machines are perfectly designed for today’s busy families. Embracing the campaign thought of Care #LikeABosch, BSH continues to set the standard in home laundry solutions, leveraging the cutting-edge German technology that has long defined Bosch appliances. This new campaign not only highlights the impressive load capacity of the 9kg &10Kg washing machines but also elevates the conversation around fabric care for the entire wardobe, bringing it to the forefront with a visually stunning and fun brand film.
The film showcases how one Bosch washing machine can effortlessly handle the laundry needs of the entire family—from delicate silks and sturdy denims to kids' messy play clothes. With a fun and relatable narrative, it brings to life the machine's 60-liter drum, SoftCare Paddles, and iron steam assist that tackle everything from spaghetti stains to muddy uniforms, all while keeping fabrics looking and feeling their best.
Understanding that many Indian consumers still hold hand washing as the gold standard, particularly for heavy loads, this campaign aims to change perceptions by showcasing how Bosch's 9 & 10Kg washing machines can deliver exceptional results in a single wash cycle, preserving fabric quality without compromise. The creative concept of connecting the machine to a long wardrobe visually communicates this idea in a simple yet impactful way, reinforcing the message that Bosch cares for your entire wardrobe.
The campaign is set to reach audiences through a comprehensive 360-degree launch strategy, incorporating digital platforms, television, OTT, print media and out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Additionally, influencer marketing will play a significant role further amplifying its reach and resonance. As the festive season approaches, BSH is also gearing up for extensive regional campaigns to make sure everyone hears about the unmatched care the machines provide.
Pinaki Gupta, head of brand marketing, BSH Home Appliances, commented on the campaign, saying, “Our new 9 & 10 kg front-load washing machines are engineered to deliver exceptional performance while offering the ultimate fabric care that Indian families deserve. These machines take the stress out of laundry, ensuring that every wash is gentle on your clothes, preserving their quality and longevity. We have crafted a fun and relatable film featuring family members of all ages, highlighting how Bosch washing machines seamlessly integrate into their daily life, becoming the trusted partner for your most cherished fabrics. Built with advanced German technology and a deep understanding of Indian fabrics, this ‘Made in India for India’ range reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”
Commenting on the campaign, Aadil Mehta, partner, Ting Works LLP, stated, “We had an incredibly exciting time conceptualising the campaign film for one of the most innovative washing machines from Bosch Home Appliances' lineup. By strengthening the brand proposition of 'Care for Your Entire Wardrobe', the campaign film underscores the importance of marrying technology with everyday living. Further, building on the key features of increased load capacity, SoftCare Paddles, and Iron Steam Assist, Ting Works harnessed the power of a fast-paced, visually engaging format to connect with consumers.”