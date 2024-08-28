BSH Home Appliances' 'Care #LikeABosch' campaign introduces newly launched washing machines

Pinaki Gupta, head of brand marketing, BSH Home Appliances, commented on the campaign, saying, “Our new 9 & 10 kg front-load washing machines are engineered to deliver exceptional performance while offering the ultimate fabric care that Indian families deserve. These machines take the stress out of laundry, ensuring that every wash is gentle on your clothes, preserving their quality and longevity. We have crafted a fun and relatable film featuring family members of all ages, highlighting how Bosch washing machines seamlessly integrate into their daily life, becoming the trusted partner for your most cherished fabrics. Built with advanced German technology and a deep understanding of Indian fabrics, this ‘Made in India for India’ range reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”