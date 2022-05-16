BSH Home Appliances launches #FlexibleLikeABosch campaign for it's flexible refrigerator: Bosch Max Flex

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India & SAARC) said, “Bosch Max Flex is an important innovation, and we are thrilled to launch our campaign that showcases the benefits of it. Our objective is to focus on the lifestyle and convenience benefits that the category can offer, and we are confident that this product will revolutionize the refrigerator category. With an uptick in consumer demand this summer, we are certain that this product will serve as a differentiator for the consumers.”