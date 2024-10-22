BSH Home Appliances partners with The Womb to improve brand equity

BSH Home Appliances, the Indian subsidiary of global home appliance brand BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has appointed The Womb as its strategic and creative partner to strengthen its position in India's home appliance market. With a focus on driving brand differentiation and catering to the evolving needs of diverse consumer segments, The Womb will build stronger brand equity for its three brands—BOSCH, Siemens, and Gaggenau.

Pinaki Gupta, chief marketing officer at BSH India, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "As India's demand for premium home appliances grows, we are focused on delivering exceptional products that cater to fast-evolving customer needs. With The Womb as our strategic partner, we are confident in crafting meaningful, innovative and consumer-driven narratives that resonate with India’s discerning audience. With their strategic expertise, this partnership will elevate our brands and solidify our leadership in the premium home appliances segment, in line with our global brand ethos."

Heval, COO of The Womb, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with BSH on their growth journey in India. Our aim is to make premium home appliances synonymous with BSH by creating compelling narratives that highlight the unique value propositions of each brand. The partnership between BSH and The Womb marks a significant step to further strengthen brand positioning as the benchmark for premium home appliances in the country”.