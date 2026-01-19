Budweiser 0.0 puts cricket fans at the centre of new ICC campaign

Budweiser 0.0 has unveiled In the Hands of Fans, a campaign marking the beginning of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The campaign centres on cricket fandom and aims to highlight the role of spectators in shaping the sport’s most memorable moments. It focuses on how fans experience matches across stadiums, homes, public spaces and social settings, positioning them as a central part of the game’s culture.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Sharma, vice president – Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said: “Cricket in India is fueled by its fans, in stadiums, in homes, in pubs and in all the places where the game is watched together. With ‘In the Hands of Fans’, we’re celebrating the iconic moments that define the game of cricket and the people who bring those moments to life. As we begin our association with Cricket, Budweiser 0.0 is bringing alive culture-first experiences across multiple cities of India, creating a fresh fan-first outlook that is set to make this campaign an international trendsetter.”

According to the company, the campaign will run across India through a mix of media activity and on-ground initiatives. These include screenings, creative installations, partnerships and limited-edition packaging during the tournament period.

The campaign forms part of Budweiser 0.0’s broader engagement with sports and youth culture around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with activities planned across multiple platforms and cities.