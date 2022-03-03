Budweiser 0.0 shows Siddhant Chaturvedi’s journey of grit and passion

The film, titled ‘Made Over Nights’, highlights how ‘Kings’ aren’t made overnight, but over many nights.
Budweiser 0.0 has rolled out a campaign, titled ‘Made Over Nights’, featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor’s hard work and passion has helped him in his journey so far.
Through ‘Made Over Nights’, Budweiser 0.0 aims to celebrate hard work, determination and inspire people to pursue their craft over nights. Bringing to the fore nuances of Chaturvedi’s journey, the campaign reinforces the belief that ‘Kings’ are made over nights, not overnight.
To kick off the partnership, Budweiser 0.0 released a film that follows the journey of a young Chaturvedi, spotlighting emotional highlights of his real-life screen tests, as he relentlessly pursues his passion. The video shows him anxiously practicing a thank you speech, with flashbacks of people who helped him get through the crazy nights that he spent honing his craft.
As the plot unfolds, an anxious Chaturvedi now has a confident demeanour, and steps onto the stage with a room filled with fans cheering him on.
Commenting on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, vice president marketing - South Asia, AB InBev, said, “In today’s hyper digital world, where success is often portrayed as an overnight phenomenon, we have attempted to take a peek into the tireless journey that is success in the real world. With ‘Made Over Nights’, Budweiser 0.0 aims to celebrate the path to success, which is marked by persistence, hard work, determination and an indomitable spirit, not crushed by failures….”
Chaturvedi added, “I am often asked by fans on how overwhelming my overnight success has been. This is hardly true! Since the industry demands perfection and nothing short of it, I have spent extended nights in refining my craft, constantly pushing myself to look beyond failures in the pursuit of delivering the finest....”