Budweiser celebrates Messi's two-decade-long association with Barcelona

In a digital film, Never Dream Alone, shared exclusively on the beer brand's Instagram handles, it celebrates the collective dream that the footballer lived through his career.
After Argentine footballer Lionel Messi announced his move from the Barcelona club at a press conference, Budweiser has released a digital film, Never Dream Alone, to celebrate his over two-decades long association with the club.
The film features all the lives he has impacted during his time at the Spanish club- from someone who named his son after him to someone who considers him a son. The Spanish film, accompanied by English subtitles, signifies that Messi lived a collective dream and many people’s lives are attached to him.
The beer brand has had a long association with football and even with Messi. Earlier this year, they had launched a 360-degree campaign to celebrate him with a special edition of custom-designed Lionel Messi bottles, along with a digital film titled ‘Greatness is Brewed Over Nights’. The brand had also unveiled a series of murals at iconic locations in Mumbai (Chapel Road and Bandra), and Delhi (Hauz Khas Village).
On Sunday, in a final press conference as a Barcelona player he announced that his over two-decades long association with the club is ending due to financial reasons. He is the most decorated player in the club.