Budweiser recreates iconic 'Wassup' commercial in context of lockdown

The Indian recreation of this ad reinforcing the importance of social distancing, the campaign posits what is essentially the need of the hour in the current climate – checking in and chilling with your buds is important but meeting them is not. As we adapt to the new normal, it is vital for people to continue to stay indoors and step out only when necessary. Earlier in April, Budweiser's American channel released a version of the 1999 ad that takes place over a Facetime call. The ad aimed to remind viewers that 'checking in' with their friends, family and loved ones is more important now than ever.