Buffalo Soldiers bags the digital growth mandate for Mtalkz

The agency will work closely with the brand on organic digital growth and performance marketing for this fast-growing communication platform provider.
Buffalo Soldiers, an award-winning full-service advertising agency with a digital heart, has acquired the organic digital growth mandate for Mtalkz Mobility Services, a fast emerging communication platform company.
The account would be serviced by the agency’s Delhi-NCR headquarters.
In the digital growth mandate, Buffalo Soldiers aims at developing a firm strategic approach for the brand across digital platforms, enhancing Mtalkz’s reputation, amplifying its visibility, and supporting the brand’s expansion drive.
On inking the partnership, Abhishek Prakash, founder, Mtalkz, said: “We wanted to partner with an agency who brings us a step closer to our customers by understanding how to link our powerful story to the meaningful proposition we deliver, getting the message across in an impactful way and lead to increase in conversions. Thrilled to have Buffalo Soldiers join us on this journey”.
Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers said: “Mtalkz is a dynamic start-up that is disrupting and bringing great innovation in enterprise messaging and communication. We look forward to strengthening Mtalkz’s digital presence to deliver outcomes via connected practices. We believe that Mtalkz is on its way to become a marquee brand in their space."