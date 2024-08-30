Buffalo Soldiers wins creative and digital mandate of Legends League Cricket 2024

Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder and CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Sports is in our DNA, we are born out of sports. And cricket is in the DNA of every India. We are thrilled to collaborate with Legends League Cricket, a platform that unites cricket legends and fans in a unique way. Our goal is to create innovative, memorable campaigns that capture the essence of the game and resonate with fans globally. We’re ready to elevate the league’s brand to new heights."