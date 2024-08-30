Buffalo Soldiers wins creative and digital mandate of Legends League Cricket 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will spearhead the league's creative strategy, social media and influencer marketing for the upcoming season.
Buffalo Soldiers, an integrated agency, has secured a major win by acquiring the creative and digital mandate for Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024. Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Buffalo Soldiers has been chosen to spearhead the league's creative strategy, social media and influencer marketing for the upcoming season.
Under this extensive mandate, Buffalo Soldiers will manage Legends League Cricket’s social media presence, influencer marketing campaigns, create engaging digital content and visuals, design impactful OOH (Out-of-Home) campaigns to amplify the league’s reach and engagement.
Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder and CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Sports is in our DNA, we are born out of sports. And cricket is in the DNA of every India. We are thrilled to collaborate with Legends League Cricket, a platform that unites cricket legends and fans in a unique way. Our goal is to create innovative, memorable campaigns that capture the essence of the game and resonate with fans globally. We’re ready to elevate the league’s brand to new heights."
The collaboration comes at a time when Legends League Cricket is set to continue its momentum, bringing legendary cricketers from around the world back to the pitch of Boss Logon Ka Game. Iconic players like Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Chris Gayle and Robin Uthappa will be seen in action at LLC in 2024. The matches will be played in 4 locations across India - Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and Srinagar - from September 20, 2024.
Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, also expressed his confidence in the partnership, "Buffalo Soldiers ke boss log impressed us with their jalwa in their creative vision and deep understanding of digital trends. We believe they are the right partner to help us build a stronger, more dynamic connection with our audience. Their experience in handling large-scale campaigns makes them an ideal fit for Legends League Cricket."
Prateek Dash, group head - accounts at Buffalo Soldiers, added, "Legends League Cricket offers us a canvas to push the boundaries of sports marketing, and we’re excited to deliver campaigns that not only engage but also create lasting impact in the world of cricket."
Last year, Buffalo Soldiers helped launch the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (Season 1) in Dubai. The agency was responsible for the branding, creative direction, social media management, website development and digital media of GCL, the official franchise chess league.