Buffalo Soldiers wins creative and digital mandate to launch #BridgeTheGap campaign

NLB Services - a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, has re-appointed Buffalo Soldiers, a new-age advertising agency with a digital heart, to launch their second diversity campaign - #BridgeTheGap. The agency will manage the strategic planning, social media amplification and management, campaign launch and creative execution.
Buffalo Soldiers had designed the first #BridgeTheGap campaign last year, which won multiple awards including the ‘Best Use of Digital or Hybrid Event Tech’ at the FuTech Awards 2022.
“In 2022, we achieved a reach of 10 million women in STEM in India across social media channels and affiliate networks. The endeavor from the onset has been to build a platform uniquely for women and thus influence a more diverse workforce in STEM. I congratulate the Buffalo Soldiers team for being true partners on the campaign and beyond. I am optimistic that this year too we will set new benchmarks” said Ashima Kakar, Head - Marketing, NLB Services.
“Our partnership with NLB Services is one of the most exciting in our B2B journey, because we work with a bold marketing team which is breaking every cliched approach in the sector. We are super excited to deliver another award-winning campaign,” said Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers.
The #BridgeTheGap campaign has been launched with a hackathon announcement targeted towards women IT professionals for the second consecutive year. Like last year, where more than 2500 women in technology participated, NTT DATA and NLB Services aim to bridge the women’s participation gap in the IT sector. The month-long hackathon will be hosted from March 08, 2023, to April 16, 2023 and will offer women tech professionals a platform to showcase their skills through a series of challenges. The hackathon has been conceptualized in line with this year’s theme of International Women’s Day – #EmbraceEquity.
As part of the #BridgeTheGap campaign, a report released by NTT DATA and NLB Services shows that three in every five companies in India want to hire STEM-qualified women. The rise in demand for STEM-qualified women is expected to rise the highest in the retail and e-commerce industry, according to "Bridging the Skills Gap – Towards an Equal Workplace" report.