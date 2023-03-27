Buffalo Soldiers wins creative and digital mandate to launch #BridgeTheGap campaign

The #BridgeTheGap campaign has been launched with a hackathon announcement targeted towards women IT professionals for the second consecutive year. Like last year, where more than 2500 women in technology participated, NTT DATA and NLB Services aim to bridge the women’s participation gap in the IT sector. The month-long hackathon will be hosted from March 08, 2023, to April 16, 2023 and will offer women tech professionals a platform to showcase their skills through a series of challenges. The hackathon has been conceptualized in line with this year’s theme of International Women’s Day – #EmbraceEquity.