Bumble and Zepto team up with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina to make date planning easier for singles in India

Lucille McCart, director of corporate communications, Bumble Inc. said, “We are excited to team up with Zepto to make dating prep and planning more effortless this monsoon season. Planning dates, first or otherwise, can be harder than it looks - from preparing your outfits to what gifts to bring, a swift change in the weather can put a dampener on your plans. We know that for many single people, date prep and planning can take away from the enjoyment of the date so we’re hoping that this collaboration will help take the pressure off, no matter what the occasion.”