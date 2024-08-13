Bumble and Zepto team up with Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina to make date planning easier for singles in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Bumble-Zepto partnership delivers instant date ideas and supplies, catering to 65% of Indian millennials focused on food.
Bumble, the women-first dating app, has teamed up with Zepto, a quick-commerce delivery services in a new partnership to help singles get date ready.
From August 10, Zepto users across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune can now easily prepare and plan for their dates with curated grocery lists for the occasion. The dedicated in-app categories will feature items to help one to Look Good, Feel Great, set the stage for a perfect Date Night at Home, Build a Care Package to impress, and Celebrate your Dating Milestones and include items from fresh fruits to beauty and skincare.
This limited collaboration offers instant access to creative date ideas and essential first date supplies at the click of a button, catering to the 65% of single millennial Indians who prioritise food preferences in their profiles, providing a quick solution to those planning last minute dates.
Research from Bumble also shows that almost 2 in 3 (73%) of single Indians believe that one of the best ways to bond when dating is over food and this partnership is an easy way to connect over a shared love of food, cooking, and celebration, marking the many ways that food showcases affection.
Bumble and Zepto have also partnered to provide inspiration for fresh Opening Moves - such as ‘Make up gesture - Coffee or Pizza from Zepto Cafe?’, ‘Date night in or date night out?’ or ‘What’s your go-to’, and ‘A foaming face wash or a non-foaming one?’ - which they can add to their own Bumble profiles, potentially taking the pressure off of those initial conversations on the dating app.
Lucille McCart, director of corporate communications, Bumble Inc. said, “We are excited to team up with Zepto to make dating prep and planning more effortless this monsoon season. Planning dates, first or otherwise, can be harder than it looks - from preparing your outfits to what gifts to bring, a swift change in the weather can put a dampener on your plans. We know that for many single people, date prep and planning can take away from the enjoyment of the date so we’re hoping that this collaboration will help take the pressure off, no matter what the occasion.”
Ishan Chawla, head of brand solutions added, “We’re excited to join forces with Bumble to redefine the dating game. By integrating our quick-commerce solutions, we offer users inventive ways to create memorable date nights. Whether it’s bonding over baking or last minute dating essentials, this partnership provides convenient, creative solutions that enhance and personalise every dating journey. As the first non-endemic brand to create a custom store, Bumble is truly leading the way in making every first move extraordinary.”
Launched in April this year, Bumble’s ‘Opening Moves’ allows women to set questions for their matches, fostering engaging conversations while keeping control. For non-binary and same-gender connections, either person can set and respond to an Opening Move.
Keeping true to Bumble’s mission, equality remains a priority in relationships with the overwhelming majority (92%) of women stating it is a top marker in romance. Women can now use one of Bumble’s recommended Opening Moves, or craft their own.